PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.58

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,544,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.