Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.60

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.