Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.09.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.