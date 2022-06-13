Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:PVL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,900. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
About Permianville Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
