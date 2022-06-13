Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Director Linda Dietsche Acquires 11,500 Shares

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Linda Dietsche bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$20,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,470.

Shares of PMT traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.67. 210,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$106.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.95.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

