Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Director Linda Dietsche Acquires 11,500 Shares

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Linda Dietsche bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$20,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,470.
Shares of PMT traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.67. 210,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$106.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.95.
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Perpetual Energy (Get Rating)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
