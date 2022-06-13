Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Trading Up 0.4%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLK shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

