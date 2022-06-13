PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Trading 1.4% Higher

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67. 9,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 194,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $5,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 81.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,881 shares during the period.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

