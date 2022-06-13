Philippe Hamers Buys 203 Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £945.98 ($1,185.44).

Philippe Hamers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Philippe Hamers purchased 1,082 shares of Victoria stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($8,081.10).

Shares of LON:VCP opened at GBX 440 ($5.51) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 863.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Victoria plc has a one year low of GBX 437 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.29). The company has a market cap of £513.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.04) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

