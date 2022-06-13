Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) CEO Sells $16,092,990.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

