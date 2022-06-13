Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in May

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIAGF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Piaggio & C. stock opened at 2.50 on Monday. Piaggio & C. has a 12-month low of 2.40 and a 12-month high of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.58.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
