PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.86

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.86 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 197,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 131,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76,526 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

