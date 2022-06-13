PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.28

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.28 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

