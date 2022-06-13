PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,859. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
