PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 17894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
