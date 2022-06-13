PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 17894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,240,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 72,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.