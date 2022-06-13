PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.31

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 17894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.