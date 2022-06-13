PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.31

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 17894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

