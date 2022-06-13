Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.21

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 22961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

