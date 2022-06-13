Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PME opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

