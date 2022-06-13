Piper Sandler Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.