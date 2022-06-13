Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 12143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

