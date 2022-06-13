Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

