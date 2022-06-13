Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.