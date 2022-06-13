PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

