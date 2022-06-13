PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

