PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -304.42% -132.71% -79.78% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -73.06% -42.32%

11.1% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.97 -$30.19 million ($6.25) -0.36 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

