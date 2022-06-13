Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $372.67

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $372.67 and last traded at $374.39, with a volume of 3138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.03.
POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.
In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
