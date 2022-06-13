Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $372.67

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $372.67 and last traded at $374.39, with a volume of 3138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.03.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.38.

Get Pool alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.