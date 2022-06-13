Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:PAH3 opened at €72.70 ($78.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($109.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is €78.23 and its 200 day moving average is €81.69.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

