Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,819,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFTA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

