Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

