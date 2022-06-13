Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
