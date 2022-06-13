Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

