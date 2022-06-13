Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Portillo’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
