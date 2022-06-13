Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 107464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

