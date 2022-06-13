POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
