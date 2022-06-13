POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

