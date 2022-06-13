PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

PowerBand Solutions stock opened at 0.18 on Monday. PowerBand Solutions has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.28.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

