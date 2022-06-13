PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.01

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 19086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.
In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
