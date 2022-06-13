PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.01

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 19086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

