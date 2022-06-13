PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.11

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get PRA Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.29.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.