Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

