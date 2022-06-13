Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CFO Timothy Edwin Kelly Purchases 10,000 Shares

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Edwin Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.56.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
