Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CFO Timothy Edwin Kelly Purchases 10,000 Shares

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Edwin Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

