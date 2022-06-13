Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

