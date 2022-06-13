Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
