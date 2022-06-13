Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.18. 4,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.