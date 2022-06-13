Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.71

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$92.71 and last traded at C$92.73, with a volume of 2682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.30.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.4353237 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.52%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

