Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Presidio Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Presidio Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.
NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.37. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.