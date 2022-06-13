Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

