PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trading 0.8% Higher

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.06. 1,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 123,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $486,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,579. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

