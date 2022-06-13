Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.59

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.59 and last traded at $114.28, with a volume of 179233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.