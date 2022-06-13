Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.25

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

