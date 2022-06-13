Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

