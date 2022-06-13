Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

