Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $16.12.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
