Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSC opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter.

