Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSC opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $51.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.