PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $35.32. Approximately 14,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 327,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $428,145,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

