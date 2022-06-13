ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.20

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 40.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 1396434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.57).
The firm has a market capitalization of £43.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.
ProCook Group Company Profile (LON:PROC)
Featured Stories
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.