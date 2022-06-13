ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.20

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 40.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 1396434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ProCook Group Company Profile (LON:PROC)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

