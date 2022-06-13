Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.95

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 1547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

