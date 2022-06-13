Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.87

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.87 and last traded at $109.75, with a volume of 93044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.24.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

